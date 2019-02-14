Chris Pratt in talks to star in 'Ghost Draft'

Chris is in negotiations to star in science-fiction project "Ghost Draft", to be directed by

Zach Dean has written the the live-action project, reported Variety.

Plot details are currently under wraps.

and will produce, with Dana Goldberg, Matt Grimm, and overseeing for Skydance.

Production is expected to start this summer.

McKay made his feature directorial debut on "Lego Batman". He is also directing comic book adaptation "Reborn" with producing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)