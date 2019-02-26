Yale university to fund sustainable health startup initiative in India

To address growing health and social disparities in and around the globe, has partnered with the to launch the Sustainable Health Initiative to facilitate startups working on innovative solutions in

Sustainable Health Initiative (SHI) is a six-month, interdisciplinary accelerator programme that will be facilitated through the for Global Health for young and early stage startups.

Up to 10 startups will be chosen per year, over a five-year period.

Each startup will receive USD 70,000 in seed funding, mentorship from the faculty and alumni at Yale, as well as benefits from a network of Indian industry experts.

In addition, the programme includes structured sessions to help startups evolve a sustainable and scalable business model, refine their go-to market strategy and build a global network. Startups applying to the programme will be evaluated on whether their solution is robust, affordable and addresses pressing challenges in and other growing economies.

"As the first signature programme of the for Global Health, we are very excited to launch new and cost-effective solutions that will have a significant impact on the health of communities in India, the US and around the world," Sten Vermund, Dean, Yale School of Public Health, said.

"SHI will be a unique opportunity to nurture fresh ideas and provide real support to innovative approaches and business opportunities that will address our most pressing health challenges," Vermund added.

Bangalore-based is a business accelerator for early stage businesses in the fields of urban technology, and social enterprise.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)