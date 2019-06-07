Gauhati HC grants bail to war veteran detained as 'foreigner'

war veteran Mohammed Sanaullah, who was sent to a detention camp in after a tribunal declared him a 'foreigner', was granted by the on Friday.

A division bench of justices and heard a writ petition along with an interlocutory application and granted to Sanaullah on two local sureties of Rs 20,000 each.

The bench ruled that Sanaullah cannot leave district, of which he is a resident, without the permission of its of police.

It also issued notices on the respondents, including of India, the and the Foreigners' Tribunal, Boko.

Sanaullah is likely to be released from the detention centre on Saturday.

His family members had filed the writ petition against the tribunal's May 23 order along with the interlocutory application.

While Indira Jaisingh, along with lawyers Syed Burhanur Rehman, and Samim Ahmed Barbhuiyan, appeared on behalf of the petitioner, U K Nair represented the respondents.

The at Boko had last month declared 52-year-old Sanaullah a 'foreigner', following which he was sent to the detention centre at Goalpara.

He is among the 40 lakh people whose names were not included in the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), published last year.

Sanaullah, who retired from the in 2017, was awarded the President's Medal in 2014.

A resident of Kolohikash village in Boko area of district, he was serving as a in the Border Police before being declared a foreigner and dismissed from service.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)