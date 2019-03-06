PM panel on science and technology innovation identifies nine national missions

A high-powered advisory panel formed by the has identified nine national missions, including applications of artificial intelligence, that aim to address major scientific challenges to ensure India's sustainable development, a said Wednesday.

The Prime Minister's Science, (PM-STIAC) aims to facilitate, through its missions, collaboration to solve complex problems.

"The nine national missions aim to understand and conserve our bio-diversity and develop sustainable processes, leverage precision health for personal wellbeing, recover wealth from waste, develop and use artificial intelligence, quantum computing, connected and other technologies to address frontier scientific questions and our challenges, thereby enabling for and the planet," the said.

In a press interaction here, the (PSA) to the government K shared details of the nine national missions.

Raghvan, who heads the council, said and technology is the fulcrum for the levers of government to effect social and economic change.

"For this, scientists and society must connect closely, build stronger foundations in education, fundamental research, applications in agriculture, health, environment, energy," he said.

The PSA's office held four meetings of the PM-STIAC beginning October 2018 and key national missions emerged from the discussions and are being driven by the Office of the PSA, said Raghvan.

Each mission will be led by a lead ministry and will engage international and national institutional partners, young scientists and industry, he said.

