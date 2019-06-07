Home Ministry official discusses Amarnath Yarta arrangements with J&K guv

Union Home Ministry called on S P Malik here on Friday and discussed about the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Yatra, scheduled to begin next month.

Kumar, who was accompanied by senior intelligence officers, briefed the regarding the foolproof arrangements being made for the pilgrimage, including en-route facilities for the devotees and security issues, a Raj Bhawan said.

The informed Malik about the extensive meetings with the state police, intelligence agencies and the officers of the state administration, the said.

The officers also informed the about the aerial reconnaissance undertaken at the Pahalgam and Baltal routes and observations of the arrangements, the added.

The pilgrimage is beginning on July 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)