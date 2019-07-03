JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Puri king launches Jagannath temple portal ahead of Rath Yatra

Trump orders tanks for Independence Day parade, critics call it political ploy
Business Standard

Actor Bhagyashree's husband held for role in gambling racket

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The husband of "Maine Pyar Kiya" fame actor, Bhagyashree, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a gambling racket in suburban Jogeshwari, police said Wednesday.

Himalaya Dasani, who is an actor-turned-film producer, was arrested from his residence on Tuesday, an official from Amboli police station said.

Dasani was produced before a local court, which granted bail to him, he said.

"Amboli Police had recently busted a gambling racket, in which Dasani's involvement had come to light as his name cropped up during the interrogation of arrested accused," the official added.

Dasani had made his debut with "Payal" movie in 1992. He is now a producer and a businessman.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 03 2019. 15:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU