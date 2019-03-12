Adidas elevates India head Dave Thomas, assigns him to look emerging markets

German footwear and accessories has elevated its head as the for emerging markets as part of its top-level reshuffle, said an

Thomas' new assignment would be effective from April 1 and the company is now looking for his successor in

He is replacing Martin Shankland, who has been elevated to the board responsible for global operations effective.

said: "Dave Thomas, at Adidas currently India, was promoted and appointed emerging markets, effective April 1st."



In his new role, Thomas would handle portfolio at Adidas, which comprises growing regions such as Middle East, Turkey, and

"In his new role, Dave will report to Roland Auschel, board member, at Adidas," she added.

Over Thomas successor in India, she said Thomas would continue to oversee the Indian operations till his successor is announced.

"A successor for his role in India will be announced in due course. Until then, Dave will continue to oversee India," Lange said.

Thomas has been working as the managing director of Adidas India from October 2014.

Thomas has been with the since February 1998.

Adidas, which also owns brand Reebok, had clocked a revenue of around Rs 1,530 crore in India during the last fiscal ended March 31, 2018.

