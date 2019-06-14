BJP to start membership drive from July 6: Chouhan

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The BJP will start its membership drive from July 6, party vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Friday.

The BJP may have notched up its best ever tally in the recent Lok Sabha polls but it is yet to reach its peak, its president Amit Shah had asserted on Thursday, asking key party leaders to expand the organisation in new regions and bring more people into its fold.

At a meeting of the party's national office-bearers and its key organisational representatives from states, Shah had gave final touches to the party's membership drive to increase its members by 20 per cent, BJP general secretary.

The drive will start from July 6, the birth anniversary of the party's founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

