CM to visit Mumbai for inviting Maharashtra counterpart

Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao would visit Friday to invite his counterpart Devendra for the inauguration of Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation project on June 21.

Rao would meet at the latter's residence at 2 PM and invite him to be the chief guest at the event, a release from his office said here Thursday.

Y S Jagan would also be invited to the event, the CMO has said.

The Kaleswaram project across River Godavari, which flows through the states of Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, aims at meeting requirements of drinking water in about 80 per cent of the districts in the state besides the needs of the farm sector and industries.

The foundation stone for the project was laid on May 2, 2016 by Rao.

