AES: NHRC notice to Health Ministry, Bihar govt over increasing deaths of children in Muzaffarpur

The (NHRC) Monday sent notices to the and the of over reports of increasing deaths of children due to in Muzaffarpur, a said.

Nearly 100 children have died of suspected acute syndrome (AES) in Bihar, where doctors strike has paralysed medical and

"The has taken suo motu cognisance of about the rising number of deaths of children due to acute syndrome (AES) in district of in the past few days," a said.

The commission has issued notices to the secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the of Bihar, seeking a detailed report, including on the status of implementation of the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Japanese Encephalitis Virus/Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (NPPCJA) and other steps taken to deal with the painful situation, the said in a statement.

"The commission would also like to know about the status of the treatment being provided to the children, who are currently hospitalised, and the relief or rehabilitation provided by the state to the aggrieved families," it said.

The response is expected within four weeks, the said.

The commission has observed that in spite of reported measures taken by the agencies, deaths of children in such a large number indicate towards a "possible flaw" in proper implementation of the vaccination and awareness programmes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)