Three murders reported in Beed district in two days

Three murders were reported in district of in the last two days, police said Saturday.

(50), who belonged to the Gosavi community, was killed by unidentified persons in Ayodhya Nagar area of city Saturday morning. Her throat had been slit, said a

Sheelavati and her husband begged to earn livelihood. Her husband was away when someone entered their house and killed her, the said.

The assailant later threw the murder weapon into a nearby disused well.

(34) was killed Friday night in Ambejogai tehsil when he intervened in a dispute between six men, all belonging to one family, and his younger brother Nitin, police said.

In the third incident, Ajinath Bhanudas Khedkar (26), an accused in a case of harassment, was found in a serious condition near the Friday morning. He died when his family members were taking him to hospital.

A case of harassment had been lodged against him two days ago.

The family members alleged that he was forced to drink poison.

Police are probing all the three cases.

