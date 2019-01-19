HP Cabinet decides to implement 10pc quota for EWS in govt jobs

Cabinet Saturday decided to provide 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections from the general category in in Class-I, II, III and IV posts, an spokesperson said here.

With this, became the latest state to decide, in principle, to implement the quota.

The bill, providing for 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutes to economically weaker sections in the general category, was passed by Parliament during the winter session. has since given his assent to the bill.

The cabinet also decided to implement a scheme for women victims of sexual assault and other crimes, to provide them a financial help ranging from Rs two-ten lakh depending on the gravity of the crime, the said.

The amount of compensation would be provided under as decided by the or the District Legal Authority, he said.

The cabinet gave its approval to fill 28 posts of (IT) in the office of the deputy commissioner, Sirmaur, on contract basis.

It decided to fill four posts of civil judges in the high court through direct recruitment from Public Service Commission.

The cabinet also decided to declare Kotkhai Utsav of district, Mata Mansa of Dharampur in district, Lohri Mela of Gram Panchayat Piplu in Dharampur of district as district-level fairs.

