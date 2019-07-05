JUST IN
Afghan official: Taliban mortars hit busy market, kill 14

AP  |  Kabul 

An Afghan official says mortars fired by Taliban insurgents slammed into a busy market in Afghanistan's northern Faryab province killing at least 14 people and injuring 30 others, including several children.

Abdul Karim Yuresh, Faryab provincial police chief spokesman, said the likely target of Friday's attack in Khwaja Sabz Posh District was a nearby security post.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed said the mortars were fired by the government during a firefight.

Meanwhile, 18 Afghan security personnel were killed in separate Taliban attacks on Friday, one each in western Farah and Herat provinces.

The insurgents have been staging near daily attacks against Afghanistan's security personnel inflicting staggering casualties even as they talk peace with the United States.

