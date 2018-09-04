JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » International » News

Brief Facebook outage after 'networking issues'
Business Standard

Afghan Taliban announce death of Haqqani network leader: SITE

AFP  |  Kabul 

The Afghan Taliban have announced the death of Jalaluddin Haqqani, the head of one of the most potent militant factions operating in Afghanistan, the SITE monitoring group said Tuesday.

"Just as he endured great hardships for the religion of Allah during his youth and health, he also endured long illness during his later years," SITE quoted the Afghan Taliban statement as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 09:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements