Maha village observes bandh in support of rape victim

Villagers in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra Sunday observed a spontaneous shutdown protesting against the rape of a 50-year-old woman earlier in the week, police said.

The woman was raped and then threatened by one Gorakh Shingte on Wednesday in Karjat village of the district, over 260 kilometres from here, an official said.

"The victim approached police after which a rape and criminal intimidation case was registered. Shingte is on the run and people of Karjat observed a bandh in protest calling for his arrest immediately," he said.

