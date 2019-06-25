Kerry Taste and Beverage opens new state-of-the-artfacility

Leading nutrition company Kerry and Tuesday opened its new state-of-the-art facility at Tumakuru, about 120 km from here.

Inaugurating the facility, Irish to said, "The investment serves as a welcome vote ofconfidence in India, and further supports growing businessrelations and bi-lateral trade between the two countries."



The company, which serves the food, and pharmaceutical industries, said the new facility spread over 40,585 sq metre was its fourth significant investment in

"Our facility will enable Kerry to offer a broader range of technologies, and more comprehensive scientificresearch and innovation and application expertise acrossKerry's & Systems, to our customers at unrivalled speed," said Kerry's vice-president and general manager (South West Asia)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)