Kerry Taste and Beverage opens new state-of-the-artfacility

Leading nutrition company Kerry Taste and Beverage Tuesday opened its new state-of-the-art facility at Tumakuru, about 120 km from here.
Inaugurating the facility, Irish Ambassador to India Brian McElduff said, "The investment serves as a welcome vote ofconfidence in India, and further supports growing businessrelations and bi-lateral trade between the two countries."
The company, which serves the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries, said the new facility spread over 40,585 sq metre was its fourth significant investment in India.
"Our Tumkur facility will enable Kerry to offer a broader range of technologies, and more comprehensive scientificresearch and innovation and application expertise acrossKerry's Taste & Beverage Systems, to our customers at unrivalled speed," said Kerry's vice-president and general manager (South West Asia) Scott Scharinger.
