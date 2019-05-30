Tripura: 3 held with arms at Agartala Railway Station

(RPF) on Wednesday arrested three people, including a tribal woman at Railway Station and seized five pistols and six magazines from their possession.

"On the basis of specific information, the RPF personnel arrested a tribal woman from the bound Deoghar Express along with five pistols, six loaded magazines, some Indian currencies, two mobile sets and an card," said of RPF Abhay Kumar Singh.

He said that the woman who had boarded the train from Lunbding was carrying the arms and ammunition and was supposed to hand them over to two tribal youths at Railway Station.

Those arrested have been identified as Larence Debbarma, Binod Debbarma and Soilo

All of them have been handed over to the (GRP).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)