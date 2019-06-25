Cong protests against BJP member's remark against Nehru, Rajiv

Rajya Sabha witnessed strong protests by Members on Tuesday after a member targeted former and Rajiv Gandhi over treatment meted out to B R Ambedkar and the anti- Sikh riots.

Participating in the discussion on Motion of thanks to the President's addres, G V L Narasimha (BJP) alleged that Nehru "campaigned" against Ambedkar to ensure his defeat in Lok Sabha elections.

He also alleged that had justified anti-Sikh riots following the assasination of

"It was Jawahar Lal Nehru, who aggressively campaigned against Dr B R Ambedkar and (got him) defeated in 1952 and 1954. In the two elections he was defeated and did not allow him to win the election and he died an unhappy man," said



On Rajiv Gandhi, the member said the late Prime Minister "justified the killings of thousand sikhs on the street of (by saying) When a big tree fall, then earth shakes. Truth is hurtful".

After his remarks, senior MPs trooped into the well demanding an apology from the MP and started raising slogans.

Congress members, led by of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, were not pacified after the repeated assurances by that he will expunge the remarks after examining the records.

Congress MPs were also supported by members of the other Opposition parties, including Samajwadi Party, Trinmool Congress, though they did not join them in the well.

Amid sloganeering, of Congress said that convention and rules of the House mandates that no member can make any comment on persons who have occupied higher positions in which the post of the is also included.

"If you want to do that, then you will have to inform by giving a notice," said Sharma.

said that the ruling party would have to understand that they cannot run the government and perform the role of an opposition.

The LOP said that Nehru played a vital role in building the nation and too had a role.

"You cannot use such type of language against former You cannot abuse them," he said adding he always praised former prime minister A B Vajpayee.

The oppostion party want the House to run smoothly, but if treasury benches creates such obstacles then "we cannot help", added.

Seeing the gravity of the situation, senior BJP leaders including Prakash Javedkar and Dharmendra Pradhan were seen heading to Rao, his remarks.

"I have taken names of some former prime ministers and I said that they are very illustrioius leaders in my own words. I did not say anyting to disparage him and I have made the statement based on the informtion in the public domain," said

He further added:" I am a new member. If it is not the convention of taking the name of former Prime Ministers, I would like to withdraw my statement."



Following this, the agitating Congress MPs returned to their respective seats and Vijila Sathyanathan of AIDMK resumed her speech.

