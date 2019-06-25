Cong protests against BJP member's remark against Nehru, Rajiv

-
Rajya Sabha witnessed strong protests by Congress Members on Tuesday after a BJP member targeted former prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi over treatment meted out to B R Ambedkar and the anti- Sikh riots.
Participating in the discussion on Motion of thanks to the President's addres, G V L Narasimha Rao (BJP) alleged that Nehru "campaigned" against Ambedkar to ensure his defeat in Lok Sabha elections.
He also alleged that Rajiv Gandhi had justified anti-Sikh riots following the assasination of Indira Gandhi.
"It was Jawahar Lal Nehru, who aggressively campaigned against Dr B R Ambedkar and (got him) defeated in 1952 and 1954. In the two elections he was defeated and Congress did not allow him to win the election and he died an unhappy man," said Rao
On Rajiv Gandhi, the BJP member said the late Prime Minister "justified the killings of thousand sikhs on the street of Delhi (by saying) When a big tree fall, then earth shakes. Truth is hurtful".
After his remarks, senior Congress MPs trooped into the well demanding an apology from the BJP MP and started raising slogans.
Congress members, led by Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, were not pacified after the repeated assurances by Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh that he will expunge the remarks after examining the records.
Congress MPs were also supported by members of the other Opposition parties, including Samajwadi Party, Trinmool Congress, though they did not join them in the well.
Amid sloganeering, Anand Sharma of Congress said that convention and rules of the House mandates that no member can make any comment on persons who have occupied higher positions in which the post of the prime minister is also included.
"If you want to do that, then you will have to inform by giving a notice," said Sharma.
Azad said that the ruling party would have to understand that they cannot run the government and perform the role of an opposition.
The LOP said that Nehru played a vital role in building the nation and Rajiv Gandhi too had a role.
"You cannot use such type of language against former prime minister. You cannot abuse them," he said adding he always praised former prime minister A B Vajpayee.
The oppostion party want the House to run smoothly, but if treasury benches creates such obstacles then "we cannot help", Azad added.
Seeing the gravity of the situation, senior BJP leaders including Prakash Javedkar and Dharmendra Pradhan were seen heading to Rao, who later withdrew his remarks.
"I have taken names of some former prime ministers and I said that they are very illustrioius leaders in my own words. I did not say anyting to disparage him and I have made the statement based on the informtion in the public domain," said Rao.
He further added:" I am a new member. If it is not the convention of taking the name of former Prime Ministers, I would like to withdraw my statement."
Following this, the agitating Congress MPs returned to their respective seats and Vijila Sathyanathan of AIDMK resumed her speech.
