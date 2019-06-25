India will care for the poor and have best infra: Modi

Tuesday asked Parliamentarians to cut across party lines to move together to fulfil the dream of a strong, developed and inclusive India, which will ensure welfare of the poor and also have modern infrastructure.

Replying to Motion of Thanks on President's Address, asked for a collective endeavour from all MPs to make a five trillion dollar economy.

Stating that he thinks beyond winning and losing elections, asked all MPs "to move together to fulfil the dream of a strong, safe, developed and inclusive nation."



"I strive for the welfare of the countrymen. For me, what is satisfying is the opportunity to serve 130 crore Indians and do work that has made a positive difference in the lives of our citizens," he said



Underlining the importance of promoting tourism and infrastructure, Modi said it augurs well for economic prosperity and also cited the importance of Make in and skill development.

"There is so much about that the world wants to see," he said.

Talking about the intiatives taken by his newly sworn government, Modi said it has taken office again a few weeks ago.

"I am happy to say we have taken numerous pro-people decisions," he said adding that the decisions taken by his government will benefit farmers, traders, youngsters and other sections of society.

"A lot of the major promises we made, we have begun fulfilling them. We did not divert from our development path, we did not dilute our development agenda," he said.

Modi emphasised that it is important that the country progresses, every Indian is empowered and our nation has modern infrastructure.

