Aged couple die in gas cylinder explosion

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

An elderly couple died Tuesday after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in their house near Pollachi, about 40 KM from here, police said.

A spark from a burning heap of dry leaves outside the house is said to have triggered the explosion, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Shanmugavadivel, a retired teacher, and his wife Krishnaveni, police added.

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 20:30 IST

