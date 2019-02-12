Aged couple die in gas cylinder explosion

An elderly couple died Tuesday after a cooking exploded in their house near Pollachi, about 40 KM from here, police said.

A spark from a burning heap of dry leaves outside the house is said to have triggered the explosion, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Shanmugavadivel, a retired teacher, and his wife Krishnaveni, police added.

