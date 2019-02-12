Aged couple die in gas cylinder explosion

-
ALSO READ
Three injured in fire caused by gas cylinder leak
Afghan official: Gas cylinder blast leaves 9 dead in Kabul
UP: 16 students, 2 women injured after gas cylinder of school van explodes
Cooking gas cylinder explosion: 3 killed in Odisha
3-day agriculture, cattle festival near Pollachi from Feb 8
-
An elderly couple died Tuesday after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in their house near Pollachi, about 40 KM from here, police said.
A spark from a burning heap of dry leaves outside the house is said to have triggered the explosion, they said.
The deceased have been identified as Shanmugavadivel, a retired teacher, and his wife Krishnaveni, police added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU