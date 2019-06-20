Ahead of India visit, Pompeo makes congratulatory call to Jaishankar

US of State Thursday spoke with External Affairs S and underscored the Trump administration's strong commitment to work closely with to advance the bilateral strategic partnership, a top has said.

Pompeo, who will be visiting from June 25-27, spoke with to congratulate the External Affairs on his appointment, State Department said.

The congratulatory call from Pompeo comes nearly three weeks after was appointed by as his

"Pompeo underscored the strong US commitment to working closely with the new to advance our strategic partnership," Ortagus said in a readout of the call, which took a long time possibly the longest in at least a decade.

" Pompeo and Minister Jaishankar also discussed shared US and Indian objectives in safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific, US security cooperation, and the US-India economic partnership," Ortagus said.

Pompeo's visit to India will be the first high-level engagement between the two countries since the

Earlier, Pompeo said his upcoming visit to will be focused on advancing America's "incredibly important" ties with India which is a significant part of Donald Trump's strategy to advance the shared goal of a "free and open" Indo-Pacific region, where is flexing its muscles.

India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military maneuvering in the region.

has been trying to expand its military presence in the Indo-Pacific, which is a biogeographic region, comprising the and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the Sea.

China claims almost all of the Sea. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and have counter claims over the sea.

China has expanded through reclamation or built entirely new man-made islands atop coral reefs and has equipped many of them with military installations and airfields.

Modi during his recent visit to the underscored India's firm commitment to make the strategic Indo-Pacific an area for shared economic growth, saying it has been "our lifeline, and also the highway for trade and prosperity.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)