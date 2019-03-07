Ahead of polls, Maha govt to hold 2nd Cabinet meet this week

The government has decided to hold a cabinet meeting for the second time this week, ahead of the polls which are likely to be announced any time now, officials said on Thursday.

The cabinet meeting is generally held once a week.

This time, another meeting has been scheduled for Friday afternoon where all the cabinet ministers are expected to be present, a said.

"A number of decisions are likely to be taken during the cabinet meet on Friday," a said.

Earlier, the cabinet meeting was held on Tuesday where a number of major decisions were taken, including government's in-principle approval for two 660 MW coal-based supercritical units at the

The cabinet also cleared a 29-km Metro line for the neighbouring Thane city and gave its nod for a special purpose vehicle for the proposed in district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)