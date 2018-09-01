JUST IN
African national held with cocaine in Rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A South African national was arrested and cocaine was seized from his possession here on Saturday, police said.

Following a tip off, a team of Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) apprehended Tony Harrison from a hotel near Jawahar circle Friday night, Additional Director General (ATS and SOG) Umesh Mishra said.

Around 10 grams of cocaine was seized from his possession, he added.

Harrison, 32, hails from Johannesburg and had arrived here from Mumbai in a flight on Friday. He is in India on a tourist visa since March 18 and was staying in Mumbai, Mishra said.

He was placed under arrest on Saturday, the ADG said.

Mishra said during the preliminary interrogation, Harrison confessed his involvement in smuggling of drugs.

He revealed his connections with several drug smugglers in Delhi and Mumbai, he added.

First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 19:20 IST

