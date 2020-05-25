Ahmedabad's COVID-19 cases up by 310 to 10,590; death toll 722

The number of COVID-19 cases in worst-hit Ahmedabad district rose to 10,590 on Monday with detection of 310 more patients while the fatality count mounted by 25 to 722, a Health official said.

A total of 136 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of the recovered patients to 4,187, the official said, adding that the number of the active cases stands at 5,681.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Monday said it had launched 80 mobile fever clinics on ambulances for conducting medical check-up of people by visiting various localities.

These ambulances will also help in shifting patients to the nearest urban healthcare centres (UHCs) if required.

These mobile clinics will consist of doctors and paramedics who provide free medicines to the people suffering from various health issues and take them to UHCs if needed, an official said.

"These 80 ambulances will visit 325 spots in a day. They will conduct check up of people with symptoms and provide them medicines or take them to UHCs if needed. As many as 50,000 people have benefited with the service in the last three days," said Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Gupta, appointed to oversee preparations to contain COVID-19 in Ahmedabad city.

He said a dedicated helpline number '104' has been launched to call up doctors for medical examination and referral services.

The AMC said it will organise a mango fair at GMDC ground in western Ahmedabad where relaxations have been eased considerably amidst the extended lockdown to help farmers.

