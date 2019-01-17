AI identifies unknown human ancestor

An has identified a previously unknown ancestor that roamed the planet tens of thousands of years ago and left a genomic footprint in Asian individuals, scientists say.

By combining and statistical methods, researchers from the in Estonia, (IBE), and the (CRG) in and found that the extinct species was a hybrid of Neanderthals and Denisovans and cross bred with modern humans in

The finding, published in Nature Communications, would explain that the hybrid found last year in the caves of Denisova -- the offspring of a Neanderthal mother and a Denisovan father -- was not an isolated case, but rather was part of a more general introgression process.

Researchers used deep learning for the first time ever to account for evolution, paving the way for the application of this technology in other questions in biology, and evolution.

One of the ways of distinguishing between two species is that while both of them may cross breed, they do not generally produce fertile descendants.

However, this concept is much more complex when extinct species are involved.

In fact, the story told by current DNA blurs the lines of these limits, preserving fragments of hominids from other species, such as the Neanderthals and the Denisovans, who coexisted with modern humans more than 40,000 years ago in Eurasia.

"About 80,000 years ago, the so-called occurred, when part of the human population, which already consisted of modern humans, abandoned the African continent and migrated to other continents, giving rise to all the current populations," said Jaume Bertranpetit, principal at the IBE.

"We know that from that time onwards, modern humans cross bred with Neanderthals in all the continents, except Africa, and with the Denisovans in and probably in South-East Asia, although the evidence of cross-breeding with a third extinct species had not been confirmed with any certainty," said Bertranpetit.

Hitherto, the existence of the third ancestor was only a theory that would explain the origin of some fragments of the current (part of the team involved in this study had already posed the existence of the extinct hominid in a previous study).

However, deep learning has made it possible to make the transition from DNA to the demographics of ancestral populations.

It is the first time that deep learning has been used successfully to explain human history, paving the way for this technology to be applied in other questions in biology, and evolution.

The deep learning analysis has revealed that the extinct hominid is probably a descendant of the Neanderthal and Denisovan populations.

"Our theory coincides with the hybrid specimen discovered recently in Denisova, although as yet we cannot rule out other possibilities," said Mayukh Mondal, an of the

