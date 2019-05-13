AI overtakes humans in predicting death, heart attack risk

Scientists have developed an (AI) system that is better than human doctors at predicting the risk of or death.

By repeatedly analysing 85 variables in 950 patients with known six-year outcomes, an algorithm "learned" how data interacts.

It then identified patterns correlating the variables to death and with more than 90 per cent accuracy.

Machine learning, the modern bedrock of artificial intelligence, is used every day, researchers said.

Google's search engine, face recognition on smartphones, self-driving cars, and all use algorithms to adapt to the individual user.

"These advances are far beyond what has been done in medicine, where we need to be cautious about how we evaluate risk and outcomes. We have the data but we are not using it to its full potential yet," said Luis Eduardo Juarez-Orozco, of the in Finland.

Doctors use risk scores to make treatment decisions. However, these scores are based on just a handful of variables and often have modest accuracy in individual patients.

Through repetition and adjustment, can exploit large amounts of data and identify complex patterns that may not be evident to humans.

"Humans have a very hard time thinking further than three dimensions (a cube) or four dimensions (a cube through time). The moment we jump into the fifth dimension we're lost," Juarez-Orozco said in a statement.

"Our study shows that very high dimensional patterns are more useful than single dimensional patterns to predict outcomes in individuals and for that we need machine learning," he said.

The study enrolled 950 patients with who underwent the centre's to look for coronary artery

A coronary computed angiography (CCTA) scan yielded 58 pieces of data on presence of coronary plaque, vessel narrowing, and calcification.

Those with scans suggestive of underwent a positron emission (PET) scan which produced 17 variables on blood flow. Ten clinical variables were obtained from medical records including sex, age, smoking and

During an average six-year follow-up there were 24 and 49 deaths from any cause. The 85 variables were entered into a algorithm called LogitBoost, which analysed them over and over again until it found the best structure to predict who had a or died.

"The algorithm progressively learns from the data and after numerous rounds of analyses, it figures out the high dimensional patterns that should be used to efficiently identify patients who have the event. The result is a score of individual risk," Juarez-Orozco said.

"Doctors already collect a lot of information about patients -- for example those with We found that machine learning can integrate these data and accurately predict individual risk," he said.

"This should allow us to personalise treatment and ultimately lead to better outcomes for patients," he added.

