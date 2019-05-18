AIADMK bypassing security to distribute cash to voters of

The DMK Saturday sought the Election Commission's intervention to curb illegal cash distribution allegedly by AIADMK workers in Ottapidaram constituency, one of the four assembly seats that goes to polls Sunday.

It alleged that the AIADMK workers were using their party district office at Thoothukudi situated outside the territorial limit of Ottapidaram constituency to bypass security.

"AIADMK partymen are illegally distributing money to the voters of Ottapidaram assembly constituency from AIADMKs office," DMK leader R S said in a letter to

While by-elections to 18 seats were held on April 18, along with the 38 Lok Sabha segments, four others -Sulur, Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram (reserved) and Thiruparankundram go to the polls Sunday.

Accusing AIADMK workers of finding a way around to distribute cash to voters, claimed the flying squad and surveillance teams deputed by the are not conducting checks outside the Ottapidaram territorial limits.

"Unless stringent steps are taken by the EC, there will not be any free and fair election," the letter said.

Meanwhile, Collector Sandeep Nanduri told reporters that around 32 cases were filed pertaining to illegal distribution of cash.

Outcome of the bypolls to the 22 assembly seats would decide the survival of the over two-year-old headed by K Palaniswami.

In the 234-member assembly with 22 vacancies, the AIADMK has a strength of 113, excluding the

The principal opposition DMK, along with its allies, including the Congress, has 97 MLAs. Its partner IUML has one

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)