A convoy carrying aid for 50,000 people reached the northern Syrian city of on Thursday, in the first such delivery from government-held territory, the said.

The UN and the Syrian sent 37 trucks loaded with "862 metric tons of food, non- items, education materials, nutrition and medical supplies", it said.

"This is the first time we manage to deliver assistance to through Aleppo," a government-held city in northern Syria, Fran Equiza, the UN Resident and in Syria, was quoted as saying.

is a former Islamic State (IS) group stronghold now held by a military council affiliated to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-Arab force supported by a US-led coalition.

One in five people living in Manbij have been internally displaced from other parts of Syria, Equiza said on

The UN said the delivery would "cover the (food) needs of 50,000 people for approximately 30 days", and provide enough medicine and medical supplies to treat 81,000 people.

According to the Programme (WFP), is experiencing "widespread insecurity" and 6.5 million people are unable to meet their food needs.

Manbij constitutes a major point of contention between Syria's Kurdish minority, which maintains de facto autonomy in parts of northern and northeastern Syria, and neighbouring

In December, threatened to launch a new offensive to dislodge the People's Protection Units (YPG) -- a that forms the backbone of the SDF, but is considered a terrorist group by -- from its borders.

Syria's multi-fronted war has killed more than 360,000 people since it began in 2011 with Bashar al-Assad's regime bloodily suppressing protests.

