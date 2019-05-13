Probe DAE staff's caste discrimination claim, Mumbai court to cops

A court in Monday directed the Police to probe a complaint filed by an employee of the central government's (DAE) alleging discrimination at work place as she belonged to a Scheduled Caste.

The sought a probe report from the police at the earliest.

The court was hearing a complaint filed by (52) on May 10, alleging, among other things, that she had been denied a role fit for her at the DAE, and that she had been "demoted" at her job.

In her complaint, Kadam said she joined the in 1988 as a under the SC quota and was dealing, for the last 10-12 years, with work on press releases, public hearings, exhibitions conducted by the department.

In September 2016, she was promoted to the post of Personal Assistant, but since she had a degree in mass communication, she had requested the department to give her some "media related" post, she said, adding that the request was denied.

When she took up the matter with then of DAE, she was transferred to the Bhabha (BARC) in July 2017, by re-designating her as a stenographer-II, which is a grade lower in hierarchy to the post she held at DAE, Kadam said in her complaint.

She said replies to her RTI query revealed she had been transferred "suddenly", without being given a reason, and that the file noting showed the of the concerned department of had issued orders stating she be removed from her current post immediately.

Such remarks, Kadam said, showed that her transfer was malafide.

She alleged she was "denied a media related job on account of her belonging to a Scheduled Caste".

