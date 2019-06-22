Man kills wife over argument in Rajasthan

A man allegedly killed his wife by hitting her with a stone in the district after an argument between them, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night in Laxmangarh of district when Jaiprakash Naik, aged around 35, hit his wife with a stone after a heated argument over some issue, (SHO), Laxmangarh Police Station, Rammanohar said.

The police were informed about the incident by the family members after which the accused was arrested on Saturday morning, the SHO said.

The body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem, he said, adding that the matter is being probed.

