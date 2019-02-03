Ailing CPI(M) patriarch Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee set to attend

Ailing CPI(M) patriarch and former Bhattacharjee is set to attend Sunday's rally at Brigade Parade Ground here.

Bhattacharjee, who arrived at the rally ground around 1.30 pm, was seen sitting inside his car along with his wife.

The CPI(M) had been bed-ridden for the past several months due to Compulsory Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD).

"Buddhada joining the rally, even if it is for few minutes, will boost the morale of party cadres. He is the tallest of our party in Bengal. His popularity among the cadres is still unmatched," a senior CPI(M) said.

It was part Bhattacharjee's daily routine to visit the CPI(M) state headquarters in the afternoon.

But things have changed in the last couple of years with his deteriorating health and fading eyesight.

Bhattacharjee had stepped down from the CPI(M) state committee in March last year citing health issues.

Earlier he had also stepped down from the party's central committee and politburo.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)