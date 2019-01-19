AIMIM chief asks Pak to stop meddling in Kashmir affairs

Asking to stop meddling in affairs, Saturday said the valley was and will always be an integral part of India, even as he stressed the need to have a consistent policy for the region.

The said whether it was the or the BJP at the Centre, they have "no policy, no vision" to bring back normalcy in the Valley.

"I feel that there has to be a consistent policy on which unfortunately is lacking," he said.

The Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader was replying to a question during a panel discussion organised at the Telangana Jagruthi International Youth Leadership Conference which began here Saturday.

Quoting a report, Owaisi accused the BJP-led central government of not doing anything for Kashmiri Pandits.

He said he has not seen so many lives being destroyed with pellet guns in the last eight years.

Owaisi said instead of having a policy for the region, the government was now aiming to have less lethal weapons which show where its priority lies.

"The Kashmir problem cannot be treated in a James Bond or a Rambo style... Someone will have to show a statesman-like approach. There is alienation and things have to be done in a proper way," he said.

Owaisi said should stop meddling in Kashmir affairs.

He said Shah Faesal, who recently resigned from the civil services, should chalk out his own independent political journey.

Faesal, who has been in the limelight since becoming the first Kashmiri to top the exam in 2009, resigned on January 9, protesting the "unabated" killings in Kashmir and the "marginalisation" of



"... Let him chalk out his own independent political journey and that is what Kashmir requires. You do not want Kashmir's political journey to be controlled by babus or IB officers sitting in Delhi," Owaisi added.

