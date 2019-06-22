Moderate to heavy rains likely in MP

Moderate to heavy rains are likely to occur in in the next 24 hours, weatherman said Saturday.

The state witnessed pre-monsoon showers in the last 24 hours in Shahdol, Indore, Ujjain, Rewa, Bhopal, and divisions, an (IMD) said.

He said places like Kotma, Jethari and Amarkantak in district and Bagli in district each received 7 cm rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Moderate to heavy showers are likely in Anuppur, Dindori, Jabalpur, Katni, Sidhi, and districts in the next 24-hours.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures have gone up in areas under Chambal and divisions, he said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded at 42 degree Celsius in Hoshangabad, and at 38.5 degree Celsius in

