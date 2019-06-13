JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Police inspector booked for accepting bribe from criminal

Noida scribes' panel meets journalists arrested for 'objectionable' post on UP CM
Business Standard

Air India Express Kochi-Mumbai flight suffers bird hit

Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

A Mumbai-bound Air India Express fight carrying 185 passengers on board was forced to return to the airport here Thursday due to a bird hit, an airline official said.

All the passengers escaped unhurt in the incident which took place around 1.45 pm and an alternative plane has been put in service to fly the stranded passengers to their destination, he said.

"Air India Express flight IX-435, operating on Kochi- Mumbai route experienced bird hit during take off. It departed at 1.25 pm from Kochi for Mumbai and landed back at 2 pm," the official said.

All the 185 passengers on board are safe, he said.

A team of Air India engineers along with some equipment has flown from Mumbai to inspect the aircraft and make it airworthy, he said.

Another aircraft is scheduled to carry the passengers to Mumbai around 7 pm, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 19:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU