Air India Express Kochi-Mumbai flight suffers bird hit

A Mumbai-bound Express fight carrying 185 passengers on board was forced to return to the airport here Thursday due to a bird hit, an said.

All the passengers escaped unhurt in the incident which took place around 1.45 pm and an alternative plane has been put in service to fly the stranded passengers to their destination, he said.

" Express flight IX-435, operating on Kochi- route experienced bird hit during take off. It departed at 1.25 pm from Kochi for and landed back at 2 pm," the said.

All the 185 passengers on board are safe, he said.

A team of engineers along with some equipment has flown from to inspect the aircraft and make it airworthy, he said.

Another aircraft is scheduled to carry the passengers to Mumbai around 7 pm, he added.

