India, NZ share points after another washout

The frustrating English weather finally caught up with the Indian team as their third game against was called off without a ball being here Thursday.

have seven points from four games while now have five from three with the next game against in on Sunday.

Incidentally, the weather Gods are threatening to play spoilsport over there too.

The toss was delayed due to inclement weather and in the end it never took place. An inspection was to happen at 3 pm IST, the scheduled start time, but was put off after it started raining again.

The outfield was pretty wet after heavy showers in the past two days.

The umpires had one last inspection at 7:30pm IST before taking the decision to abandon the match.

This was the fourth such game in the ongoing tournament that has not yielded any result, something that will certainly increase ICC's worry.

While both the teams share a point each, the practical difficulties of not having a reserve day as stated by the is certainly leaving the fans, especially the Indians high and dry.

The ICC refunds tickets if a single ball is not but the hundreds of fans who have bought overpriced tickets from a third party are certain to lose money.

"I have paid 800 GBP (more than 70k INR) for a ticket. I am losing a lot of money. The black market rate for a game is 2000 GBP. I can't afford that," said a who has come all the way from

The broadcasters, however, can heave a sigh of relief as all the matches are insured and they can make up for losses.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)