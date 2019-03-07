Air India says 'Happy Women's Day', to fly 12 int'l & 40 domestic flights with all-women crew

National carrier will be flying 12 international flights as well as 40-plus domestic flights with an all-women crew on International Women's Day, the said on Thursday.

" is set to fly 12 all-women crew flights on its medium and long-haul international routes and over 40 return domestic and short-haul flights all over to celebrate the on March 8 this year," it said in a statement.

will be deploying its B787 and B777s aircraft to operate the aforementioned 12 international flights.

The international sectors that will have the all-women crew on its flights on March 8 are Delhi-Sydney, Mumbai-London, Delhi-Rome, Delhi-London, Mumbai-Delhi-Shanghai, Delhi-Paris, Mumbai-Newark, Mumbai-New York, Delhi-New York, Delhi-Washington, Delhi- and Delhi-

"Women pilots and cabin crew will be operating family aircraft as well as to over 40 domestic destinations and back to commemorate the occasion," the added.

Air India's said, "I would like to congratulate our women crew for operating so many flights on various international and domestic routes fuelled by their indomitable 'nari shakti' (women power).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)