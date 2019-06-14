Air India to start Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto flight from Sept 27: Civil Aviation Minister

Air will start Amritsar-Delhi- flight, which will fly three times during a week, from September 27, said on Friday.

"Delighted to announce the commencement of a thrice weekly Air flight between Sri Sahib and The Amritsar-Delhi- flight will commence on the occasion of World Tourism Day on 27 Sept. 2019," Puri said on on Friday.

"I am glad I was able to help in fulfilling this long pending demand of citizens of Guru Nagri & devotees who travel from to pay obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib, Durgiyana Mandir & other holy places," he added.

Puri, who is currently a member, had fought the 2019 from the Lok Sabha seat, but lost to Congress'

