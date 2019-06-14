Air India to start Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto flight from Sept 27: Civil Aviation Minister

-
Air India will start Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto flight, which will fly three times during a week, from September 27, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.
"Delighted to announce the commencement of a thrice weekly Air India flight between Sri Amritsar Sahib and Canada. The Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto flight will commence on the occasion of World Tourism Day on 27 Sept. 2019," Puri said on Twitter on Friday.
"I am glad I was able to help in fulfilling this long pending demand of citizens of Guru Nagri & devotees who travel from North Americas to pay obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib, Durgiyana Mandir & other holy places," he added.
Puri, who is currently a Rajya Sabha member, had fought the 2019 general elections from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, but lost to Congress' Gurjeet Singh Aujla.
