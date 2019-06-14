Piracy, collisions, missiles: tankers in troubled waters

Tankers like those apparently attacked in the Gulf of operate through increasingly treacherous waters, facing mounting dangers from and collision as well as geopolitical hazards.

Around 60 million barrels of move each day on the seas globally, according to the

And around a third of this volume passes through the Straits of Hormuz, a critical shipping passage.

This waterway is a principal route for crude exports from Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and It is also a key route for exports from

Other highly strategic waterways include the between and Indonesia, in and the Bab-el-Mandeb strait, which connects the to the

"Blocking a chokepoint, even temporarily, can lead to substantial increases in total and world energy prices," said EIA in a 2017 report.

"Chokepoints also leave vulnerable to theft from pirates, terrorist attacks, political unrest in the form of wars or hostilities and shipping accidents that can lead to "



Alexander Booth, at Kpler, said tankers are accustomed to traveling with pirates in their midst, especially in areas like the and the near

"Historically, the biggest military or terrorist threat is piracy," Booth said. "Off the coasts of for instance, whilst they are going through certain areas, they would often broadcast the fact they have guards on board." Booth said attacks such as those suspected on Thursday are "very rare."



Thursday's incidents come about a month after attacks on four ships, including three oil tankers, anchored off the port of Fujairah. As with Thursday's incidents, the May attacks inflamed tensions between the and

Anthony Cordesman, a at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said could do damage.

"does not have to launch a major war," Cordesman wrote in an commentary on CSIS's website. "It can conduct sporadic, low-level attacks that do not necessarily provoke a major US or Arab reaction but create sudden risk premiums in petroleum prices and the equivalent of a war of attrition."



Still another risk has been Iran's move to shut off systems to help tankers evade US sanctions on Iranian crude, said of ClipperData.

AIS is used by and permits ships to know if other vessels are nearby.

"One new danger is the increased risk of collisions due to vessels switching off their AIS," Smith said.

In January 2018, the Iranian-owned tanker carrying 136,000 ton of light caught fire after colliding with a bulk freighter in a deadly crash.

Shipping companies are aware of this and can change course as a result, according to Booth, who said routes can be shifted not just to shorten distances but also due to refinery activity, product specifications and economic factors.

"A cargo of products could turn around in the middle of the Atlantic half a dozen times before it actually ends up into its final destination," he said.

In all, some 94,000 freighters are navigating across the globe, according to the UN Conference on Trade and Development.

Ships carrying solid primary materials like coal or grains represent the largest share of global maritime merchandise by tonnage, at 42.5 per cent. Those moving or processed product account for 30 per cent.

Another 5.6 per cent of maritime traffic is made up of tankers containing liquefied and

