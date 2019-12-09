For sixth day in a row, Delhi air quality remains in 'very poor' category

-
The air quality in the national capital remained in the "very poor" category for the sixth consecutive day on Monday as cold weather and calm winds allowed accumulation of pollutants.
The Air Quality Index in the city at 8.45 am was recorded at 358.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.
In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad performed worst as its air quality index recorded 404. The air quality in Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Noida was 377, 341 and 390, respectively.
In Delhi, the Karni Singh shooting range (391) was worst affected followed by Jahangirpuri, Bawana and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 388.
