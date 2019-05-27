Airtel submits Rs 644 crore bank guarantee in TDSAT for Tata Tele merger

Telecom operator is learnt to have submitted a of Rs 644 crore in telecom tribunal TDSAT to complete the merger of Tata Teleservices' consumer business with the company.

The TDSAT on May 2 granted partial stay on a Rs 8,300-crore demand raised by the telecom department from for approving its merger with the consumer business of Ltd (TTSL).

An e-mail query sent to Bharti Airtel elicited no reply.

The (TDSAT) directed "the concerned authorities of the to take the merger of two companies and licence on record", subject to stay on one-time spectrum charges (OTSC) demand of around Rs 7,000 crore.

The tribunal also asked Airtel to submit 50 per cent payment of Rs 1,287.97 crore demand raised by the (DoT) as OTSC for Chennai circle licence extension from November 30, 2014, to September 27, 2021.

It directed Airtel on May 2 to submit around Rs 640 crore for Chennai licence within four weeks.

The department had earlier asked Airtel to submit a of around Rs 7,000 crore and an immediate payment of Rs 1,287.97 crore before it takes merger of Airtel and Tata's consumer mobile business (CMB) on record.

As part of the proposed agreement, Airtel will absorb Tata CMB operations in 19 telecom circles (17 under TTSL and 2 under (Maharashtra) Ltd). It also agreed to take over a small portion of the unpaid spectrum liability of

The merger will bolster Airtel's spectrum pool with significant additional 178.5 spectrum in 1800, 2100 and 850 bands, widely used for 4G.

The proposed merger will include transfer of all the customers and assets of Tata CMB to Airtel.

