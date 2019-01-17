Haryana governor bats for livestock development

New schemes should be implemented for development of livestock, which will help in doubling the income of farmers in Haryana, Satyadeo Narain said Thursday.

was interacting with Animal Husbandry and O P Dhankar and senior officials after releasing a booklet 'Prakritik Pashu Chikitsa Padhti' at Raj Bhawan here, an official release said.

The booklet has been published by Pashu Chikitsak Parishad and the Animal Husbandry and

The said has immense possibilities of livestock development.

Keeping in view these possibilities, the department has done commendable job in the field of cattle breed improvement and other areas, as a result of which is at the second position in terms of per capita milk availability, he said.

said about Rs 24.98 crore is being spent under Cattle and Buffalo Breeding and Dairy Development Programme, which would improve the breeds of Sahiwal and Gir, and double the income of farmers.

Dhankar said Mobile Veterinary Unit Scheme is being launched in Haryana.

Under this scheme, a team of doctors would reach the doorstep to give treatment to sick cattle, he said.

He also said Rs 30 crore is being spent on gaushalas (cow shelters) in the state. Apart from this, are being installed in gaushalas at 90 per cent subsidy, he added.

