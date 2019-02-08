Akhilesh once criticised Mayawati for her statues, now goes soft on her

Yadav, who in the past has lashed at for getting her statues erected with the state's money, Friday went soft on his alliance partner after a scathing observation by the on the same issue.

"I don't have full information about this. The court might have made some observations. BSP's lawyers will put their side in the court," he told reporters.

The apex court, earlier in the day, said it was of the tentative view that should reimburse the public money used for erecting statues of herself and of elephants, the party's symbol, in and

The and the recently announced their alliance for in the coming elections, putting aside their once bitter rivalry.

Yadav had earlier termed the parks and memorials set up in the BSP regime a Rs 40,000-crore scam. But when questioned Friday on the apex court's observations on BSP leader's statues, Yadav attacked the instead.

"A statue is going to be installed at the Lok Bhavan here, he said, in an apparent reference to Yogi Adityanath government's plan to put up a 25-foot statue of former

The building houses the chief minister's office in the state capital

We will also install a statue of there," he added.

Yadav recently got support from after reports that the might quiz him in an

In 2012, Yadav had said, "The scam in building parks and memorials during was worth Rs 40,000 crore, taking into account the land used for parks and adding cost of the buildings which were constructed and later bulldozed for the parks."



Ahead of the 2012 assembly polls, SP founder had promised to bulldoze the statues and memorials constructed during Mayawati's term as

However, when his son Yadav became the chief minister, he did not carry out the threat.

Instead, when SP supporters decapitated a Mayawati's statue in Lucknow, got it replaced with a new one within 24 hours despite his father's opposition.

A bench headed by has posted the matter for final hearing on April 2.

When the matter came up for hearing on Friday, the court said, "Ms Mayawati, pay all the money back. We are of the view that Mayawati should reimburse all the money she spent."



The bench is hearing a petition filed by an who had contended that cannot be utilised for creating statues of one's own and for propagating a political party.

The petitioner has alleged that hundreds of crores of rupees were used from the state's budget for 2008-09 to glorify Mayawati, the then of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)