GMR, Terna sign concession agreement for new airport in Greece

Infrastructure Friday said its subsidiary Airports and its Greek partner Group have signed a concession agreement for construction of the new international in Greece's island

The consortium intends to invest over EUR 500 million (approx Rs 4,034.28 crore) for development of the new airport, Infrastructure said in a regulatory filing.

The concession agreement is for design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of new international of Heraklion at Crete,

The concession period for the project is 35 years including phase 1 construction of five years, the company added.

said the entire project will be funded through a mix of equity, accruals from the existing airport, and financial grant being provided by the government.

"Debt is not required in this project," the company added.

This is GMR Group's first foray in the (EU) region and the company said it is looking forward to expanding its footprint in the EU.

