All arrangements made to bring bodies of 3 Keralites: CMO

All arrangments have been made to bring to the bodies of three people from the state who perished in the fire that swept through a four-storeyed hotel at in central early Tuesday.

The bodies will be brought to Kochi by an flight at 5.10 am Wednesday, a press release from the Chief Minister's office (CMO) said.

The three deceased from Kochi were identified as Naliniamma, around 70, her son and daughter Jayshree, in their late thirties, it said.

The three were part of a 13-member team of family members who had gone to for a relative's wedding.

They were to leave for a sightseeing trip to Tuesday morning.

The blaze had claimed 17 lives and left 35 others injured.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)