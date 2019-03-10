Woman, minor daughters charred to death after car catches fire in east Delhi

A 34-year-old woman and her two minor daughters were charred to death on Sunday after their car caught fire near flyover in east Delhi, police said.

The vehicle was approaching metro station when the incident occurred, they said.

A call about the blaze was received at 6.33 pm, after which four fire engines and a disaster management team were rushed to the spot.

Fire officials with the help of people managed to break open the window of the car and remove the charred bodies, a of Fire Service said.

of said, investigations revealed that Upender, who was driving the car, managed to get out of the vehicle with one of his daughters who was sitting in the front seat next to him.

"However, his wife and other two daughters who were sitting in the rear seat could not come out of the vehicle," the said, adding Upender and his seven-year-old daughter managed to escape without a scratch but they are in a state of trauma.

The probable cause of the fire appears to be CNG kit. The two girls who died in the incident were two and five years old, the DCP said.

