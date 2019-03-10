With 18 Canadians dead, Trudeau calls Ethiopia crash 'devastating'

on Sunday deplored the "devastating news" that 18 Canadian nationals were among the 157 people killed in the crash of an jetliner.

"Devastating from this morning," said on "Our thoughts are with all the victims on Flight ET302, including the Canadians who were on board." said the was in "close contact" with Ethiopian authorities to gather more information.

"Canadian consular officials were immediately deployed to Bole International Airport today" to work with Ethiopian agencies to determine the facts and "provide the most effective support to Canadian families at this difficult time," she said in a statement.

The Nairobi-bound crashed minutes after an early-morning takeoff Sunday from

People holding passports from more than 30 countries and the UN were on board, but Canadians, with 18 victims, trailed only the 32 Kenyans who died in the crash, according to the

The plane plowed into a field southeast of Addis Ababa, the airline's Tewolde GebreMariam told journalists in the Ethiopian capital, lamenting the "very sad and tragic day." The crash came on the eve of a major assembly in of the

A UN source told AFP that more than a dozen people affiliated with the world body had lost their lives.

State-owned had taken delivery of 737-800 MAX plane on November 15. It was of the same type as a plane that crashed in October after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)