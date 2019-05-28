All-white panda caught on camera in Chinese nature reserve

A rare all-white giant panda has been photographed for what a Chinese nature reserve says is the first time.

National Nature Reserve released a photo showing the panda as it crossed through a verdant forest in

The panda lacks the usual black fur on its limbs and ears and around its eyes.

The reserve, citing experts, said the albino panda is about 1 to 2 years old. It was caught by a camera that was triggered by the panda's movement as it passed by in early April.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)