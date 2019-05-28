JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Cleric files police complaint against Pak minister over moon-sighting website

Leopard kills woman in Gujarat
Business Standard

All-white panda caught on camera in Chinese nature reserve

AP  |  Beijing 

A rare all-white giant panda has been photographed for what a Chinese nature reserve says is the first time.

Wolong National Nature Reserve released a photo showing the panda as it crossed through a verdant forest in southwestern China.

The panda lacks the usual black fur on its limbs and ears and around its eyes.

The reserve, citing experts, said the albino panda is about 1 to 2 years old. It was caught by a camera that was triggered by the panda's movement as it passed by in early April.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 16:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements