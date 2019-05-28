Coriander futures dip on spot demand

Coriander prices fell sharply by 1.24 per cent to Rs 7,260 per in futures trade Tuesday as participants cut down positions amid muted domestic as well as exports demand against ample stocks position.

Besides, rising arrivals from producing belts and profit-booking at higher levels weighed on the sentiment.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for June delivery declined by Rs 91, or 1.24 per cent, to Rs 7,260 per with an open interest of 20,920 lots.

Similarly, coriander contracts for July delivery traded down by Rs 96, or 1.29 per cent, at Rs 7,355 per with an open interest of 15,410 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in coriander prices to subdued demand in physical market against adequate stocks position on increased supplies from producing regions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)