Allahabad Bank to slash MCLR across tenors by 5 bps from Saturday

-
ALSO READ
NextGen PSBs: Allahabad Bank board approves merger with Indian Bank
UCO Bank cuts MCLR by 10 basis points across tenors, revises rate to 8.3%
Allahabad Bank's net loss widens in Q2 to Rs 2,114 cr; stock tumbles 11%
Allahabad Bank tanks 15% after reporting Rs 1,775 cr fraud by Bhushan Power
PNB to hold meeting on Sept 5 to consider merger with OBC, United Bank
-
Allahabad Bank has cut its marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points across tenors, the state-run bank said on Thursday.
The Asset Liability Management Committee of the bank has reviewed the the existing MCLRs and decided for a downward revision of MCLR by 5 basis points (0.05 percentage point) across different tenors, Allahabad Bank said.
The benchmark one-year Marginal Cost of Fund based Lending Rate (MCLR) has come down to 8.30 per cent from 8.35 per cent earlier, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The one-year MCLR is the benchmark to price most of consumer loans such as auto and personal.
For the rest of the tenors from overnight to six-month loans, the MCLRs are ranged from 7.80 per cent to 8.15 per cent.
The new rates will be effective from December 14, 2019, the bank said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU