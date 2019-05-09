Allahabad HC stays arrest of film producers in cheating, cheque bounce case

The High Court Thursday stayed the arrest of producers Sameer and in a cheating and bounce case related to a movie titled 'Tadka'.

The bench comprising Justice and Justice on a petition filed by Sameer and stayed their arrest till submission of final report, on the condition that the petitioners will cooperate in investigation of the case.

One Ranvijay Singh, the of the movie, had lodged an FIR at Cantonment Police Station, Varanasi, against producers of the movie alleging that they had not paid back the money which he had given to them as a

The appearing for petitioners argued that as per agreement, the producers of the movie had made partial payment and the remaining amount was to be paid after the release of the movie.

However, since the release of the movie was stayed by an order of the Bombay High Court, the producer duo are not bound to make further payments till the release of the movie, he told the court.

